Firefighters rescued several people after heavy fire ripped through a unit of an apartment building in East Hartford early Monday morning.

Crews were called to the apartment building on Woodlawn Circle in the early morning hours and found heavy flames coming out of one of the units.

According to firefighters, several people were rescued from the adjoining units.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.