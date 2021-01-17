Several Roads in West Hartford Closed Today as Officials Prepare for Possible Protests

Some roads in West Hartford will be closed to traffic on Sunday as police prepare for possible protests in the area.

Traffic will not be allowed in the following areas:

Belknap Road and Sycamore Lane from Prospect Avenue

Sycamore Road, Golf Road and Vardon Road from Asylum Avenue

Bainton Road from Albany Avenue

Belknap Road from Whetten Road

Police said the closures will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Law enforcement officers remain on high alert and ask anyone who sees anything suspicious to speak up.

Erring on the side of caution has been the focal point in the days leading up to this weekend with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the National Guard and state police all joining forces for more security in the state.

In the wake of an FBI memo to law enforcement agencies across the country warning of possible armed protests at all 50 state Capitols, officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s New Haven division said they not received any specific and substantiated threat to the state Capitol or other government buildings in our area.

All three agencies said they haven't identified any credible threats in Connecticut, but they are anticipating upwards of 2,000 people possibly heading to the Capitol.