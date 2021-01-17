Several Roads in West Hartford Closed Today as Officials Prepare for Possible Protests

Some roads in West Hartford will be closed to traffic on Sunday as police prepare for possible protests in the area.
Traffic will not be allowed in the following areas:
- Belknap Road and Sycamore Lane from Prospect Avenue
- Sycamore Road, Golf Road and Vardon Road from Asylum Avenue
- Bainton Road from Albany Avenue
- Belknap Road from Whetten Road
Police said the closures will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Erring on the side of caution has been the focal point in the days leading up to this weekend with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the National Guard and state police all joining forces for more security in the state.
All three agencies said they haven't identified any credible threats in Connecticut, but they are anticipating upwards of 2,000 people possibly heading to the Capitol.