Several School Bus Routes in Killingly Affected By Bus Driver Shortage

Back of a school bus
Students who attend some Killingly schools needed to get their own ride to school Tuesday because of a bus driver shortage.

School officials notified families on Monday night that they would not be able to run all bus routes today because of a bus driver shortage and expected driver absences.

They notified families that students on Bus Route 110 – Elementary, Bus Routes 11 and 100 – for Killingly Intermediate School and Killingly High School and Bus 50 for elementary, Killingly Intermediate School and Killingly High School that students would need alternate transportation.

