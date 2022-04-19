Several School Buses That Transport Plainville Students Were Vandalized: Supt.

Several buses that transport children to Plainville schools were vandalized and cannot operate this morning, according to school officials.

Supt. Steve LePage, of the Plainville Community School District, said in a message to families that several of Plainville's Dattco buses are inoperable this morning after the vandalism.

He said families of students impacted by the bus issues would receive a direct message, otherwise, buses should arrive on time or close to on time.

The message said, “buses impacted included the smaller minibuses and vans. Bus numbers impacted include: 214, 216, 217, 218, 219, 220, 224, 115cr, 116cr, 117cr, 118cr, 119cr, 120cr, 121cr.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The school district is working with Dattco for buses from other locations to make the typical student pick-ups.

LePage said families of students who are impacted will receive another direct message about a delay.

Schools will open at the normal times and all other students should report on time.

Parents can drop their children off at school today as well.

The superintendent is asking parents to be patient during drop-off due because more families are expected to be dropping off children this morning.