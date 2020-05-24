state parks

Several State Parks Close After Reaching Parking Capacity

CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

Several state parks have closed after reaching parking capacity on Sunday.

State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said the following parks have closed for the day and are not allowing new visitors:

  • C.P. Huntington State Park in Bethel, Newtown and Redding
  • Millers Pond State Park in Haddam
  • Penwood State Park in Bloomfield
  • Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden
  • Southford Falls State Park in Southbury
  • Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury
  • Topsmead State Forest in Litchfield
  • Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 70s inland, but cooler in the mid to upper 60s along the shoreline.

This article tagged under:

state parksMemorial Day Weekend
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us