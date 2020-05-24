Several State Parks Close After Reaching Parking Capacity

Several state parks have closed after reaching parking capacity on Sunday.

State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said the following parks have closed for the day and are not allowing new visitors:

C.P. Huntington State Park in Bethel, Newtown and Redding

Millers Pond State Park in Haddam

Penwood State Park in Bloomfield

Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden

Southford Falls State Park in Southbury

Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury

Topsmead State Forest in Litchfield

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 70s inland, but cooler in the mid to upper 60s along the shoreline.