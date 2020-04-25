Several State Parks Closed Over Capacity Concerns

Several state parks in Connecticut are closed after parking lots reached full capacity on Saturday.
These are the state parks closed:
- Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden
- Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury
- Penwood State Park in Bloomfield
- Devil's Hopyard State Park in East Haddam
- Housatonic Meadows State Park in Sharon
- Paugussett State Forest in Newtown
- Southford Falls State Park in Southbury
- George Waldo State Park in Southbury
- C.P. Huntington State Park in Newtown, Bethel and Redding
- Sessions Woods Wildlife Management Area in Burlington
The closures are effective for the rest of the day.