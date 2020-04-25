Several State Parks Closed Over Capacity Concerns

Several state parks in Connecticut are closed after parking lots reached full capacity on Saturday.

These are the state parks closed:

Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden

Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury

Penwood State Park in Bloomfield

Devil's Hopyard State Park in East Haddam

Housatonic Meadows State Park in Sharon

Paugussett State Forest in Newtown

Southford Falls State Park in Southbury

George Waldo State Park in Southbury

C.P. Huntington State Park in Newtown, Bethel and Redding

Sessions Woods Wildlife Management Area in Burlington

The closures are effective for the rest of the day.