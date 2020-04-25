coronavirus

Several State Parks Closed Over Capacity Concerns

sleeping giant hamden

Several state parks in Connecticut are closed after parking lots reached full capacity on Saturday.

These are the state parks closed:

  • Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden
  • Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury
  • Penwood State Park in Bloomfield
  • Devil's Hopyard State Park in East Haddam
  • Housatonic Meadows State Park in Sharon
  • Paugussett State Forest in Newtown
  • Southford Falls State Park in Southbury
  • George Waldo State Park in Southbury
  • C.P. Huntington State Park in Newtown, Bethel and Redding
  • Sessions Woods Wildlife Management Area in Burlington
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Local

coronavirus 5 hours ago

NYC Poison Control Calls for Bleach, Lysol Double After Trump Disinfectant Comment

Connecticut Department of Development Services 23 hours ago

I/DD Families Fight to Accompany Their Loved Ones to Hospital

The closures are effective for the rest of the day.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19DEEPConnecticut State Parkscapacity
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us