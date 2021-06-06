Several State Parks Closed to Capacity Amid Hot and Humid Temps

Several Connecticut state parks are closed to capacity amid hot and humid temperatures across the state.

Below is a list of state parks with parking full to capacity:

Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union

Black Rock State Park, Watertown

Garder Lake State Park, Salem

Haddam Meadows State Park, Haddam

Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison

Millers Pond State Park, Haddam

Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield

Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest)

Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme

Silver Sands State Park, Milford

Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield

Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown

Officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Bigelow Hollow State Park will be closed to new visitors for the remainder of the day because traffic trying to get into the park is backed up all the way to Interstate 84.

Temperatures are approaching the middle 90s away from the shoreline this afternoon.

Several school districts have announced early dismissals for Monday afternoon with high temperatures expected to continue through Tuesday. For a full list of school delays and closings, click here.