Connecticut State Parks

Several State Parks Closed to Capacity Amid Hot and Humid Temps

NBC Connecticut

Several Connecticut state parks are closed to capacity amid hot and humid temperatures across the state.

Below is a list of state parks with parking full to capacity:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
  • Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union
  • Black Rock State Park, Watertown
  • Garder Lake State Park, Salem
  • Haddam Meadows State Park, Haddam
  • Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison
  • Millers Pond State Park, Haddam
  • Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield
  • Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest)
  • Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme
  • Silver Sands State Park, Milford
  • Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield
  • Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown

Officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Bigelow Hollow State Park will be closed to new visitors for the remainder of the day because traffic trying to get into the park is backed up all the way to Interstate 84.

Temperatures are approaching the middle 90s away from the shoreline this afternoon.

Record Breaking Heat Possible Today

Several school districts have announced early dismissals for Monday afternoon with high temperatures expected to continue through Tuesday. For a full list of school delays and closings, click here.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut State Parksstate parkshot weathercapacityhumidity
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us