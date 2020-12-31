Several State Parks, Forests to Host ‘First Day Hikes' to Celebrate New Year

Several state parks and forests are hosting First Day Hikes on New Year's Day to encourage residents to start the new year off right by getting outside.

America's State Parks First Day Hikes allow individuals and families to begin the new year rejuvenating and connecting with the outdoors by taking a hike on January 1, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the format of this event has shifted from the usual in-person hikes and events to online, virtual and self-guided events with no specific timeframe. We ask all participating to wear a mask, practice safe social distancing, and meet in small groups composed of those within your household," DEEP officials said.

DEEP State Parks and the Forests Friend Group have put together virtual and self-guided hikes and programs for anyone who is interested in participating, DEEP said. The hikes average one to two miles, depending on the state park.

Parks that are participating in First Day Hikes include:

Chatfield Hollow State Park

Machimoodus State Park

Mansfield Hollow State Park

Pachaug State Forest

Scantic River State Park

James L. Goodwin State Forest

Meigs Point Nature Center

Topsmead State Forest

Gillette Castle State Park

Talcott Mountain State Park

For a full list of Connecticut's First Day Hikes, click here.