state parks

Several State Parks Reach Capacity

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's a beautiful day for Connecticut residents to head out to a state park today, but several have already reached capacity, according to Conn. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

These parks have reached parking capacity and are now closed:

  • C.P. Huntington State Park in Bethel, Newtown and Redding
  • Penwood State Park in Bloomfield
  • Devil's Hopyard State Park in East Haddam
  • Bluff Point State Park in Groton
  • Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden
  • Paugussett State Forest in Newtown
  • Seymour Reservoir #1 in Oxford
  • Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury
  • George Waldo State Park in Southbury
  • Southford Falls State Park in Southbury

For the latest state park closures, you can click here.

Local

Waterbury 19 mins ago

4 Arrested in Connection to Deadly Drive-By Shooting in Waterbury

House of Heroes Connecticut 36 mins ago

House of Heroes and Veterans Rally Point Host Pop-Up Food Pantry for Veterans

If you get to a park and find out it is closed, DEEP recommends finding a different park or coming back another day.

You can also find the list of all Conn. state parks here.

This article tagged under:

state parksCT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us