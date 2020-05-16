Several State Parks Reach Capacity

It's a beautiful day for Connecticut residents to head out to a state park today, but several have already reached capacity, according to Conn. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
These parks have reached parking capacity and are now closed:
- C.P. Huntington State Park in Bethel, Newtown and Redding
- Penwood State Park in Bloomfield
- Devil's Hopyard State Park in East Haddam
- Bluff Point State Park in Groton
- Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden
- Paugussett State Forest in Newtown
- Seymour Reservoir #1 in Oxford
- Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury
- George Waldo State Park in Southbury
- Southford Falls State Park in Southbury
For the latest state park closures, you can click here.
If you get to a park and find out it is closed, DEEP recommends finding a different park or coming back another day.
You can also find the list of all Conn. state parks here.