Several State Parks Reach Capacity

It's a beautiful day for Connecticut residents to head out to a state park today, but several have already reached capacity, according to Conn. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

These parks have reached parking capacity and are now closed:

C.P. Huntington State Park in Bethel, Newtown and Redding

Penwood State Park in Bloomfield

Devil's Hopyard State Park in East Haddam

Bluff Point State Park in Groton

Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden

Paugussett State Forest in Newtown

Seymour Reservoir #1 in Oxford

Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury

George Waldo State Park in Southbury

Southford Falls State Park in Southbury

For the latest state park closures, you can click here.

If you get to a park and find out it is closed, DEEP recommends finding a different park or coming back another day.

You can also find the list of all Conn. state parks here.