Several State Parks Reach Parking Capacity, Close for the Day

Several state parks have reached parking capacity and are now closed for the day on Sunday.

Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said the following parks have reached capacity:

C. P. Huntington State Park in Bethel, Newtown and Redding

Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme

Sherwood Island State Park in Westport

Silver Sands State Park in Milford

Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden

Southford Falls State Park in Southbury

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

You can get the latest information on park closures here.