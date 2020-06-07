Several State Parks Reach Parking Capacity, Close for the Day

Several state parks have reached parking capacity and are now closed for the day on Sunday.
Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said the following parks have reached capacity:
- C. P. Huntington State Park in Bethel, Newtown and Redding
- Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme
- Sherwood Island State Park in Westport
- Silver Sands State Park in Milford
- Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden
- Southford Falls State Park in Southbury
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown