Connecticut beaches

Several State Swimming Areas Closed Due to Water Quality

squantz pond generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Several swimming areas are closed today because of water quality.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection tests water at state beaches and parks and said the swimming areas at Gardner Lake State Park in Salem, Gay City State Park in Hebron, Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield are closed due to water quality.

The swim area at Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret is closed due to maintenance.

Water at the swimming areas closed due to water quality will be retested.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut beaches
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us