Several State Swimming Areas Closed Due to Water Quality

Several swimming areas are closed today because of water quality.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection tests water at state beaches and parks and said the swimming areas at Gardner Lake State Park in Salem, Gay City State Park in Hebron, Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield are closed due to water quality.

The swim area at Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret is closed due to maintenance.

Water at the swimming areas closed due to water quality will be retested.