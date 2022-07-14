Several Storm Drain Gates Stolen, Being Sold for Scrap Metal in West Haven

West Haven officials said they're investigating after at least five storm drain gates were stolen across the city.

Public Works Commissioner Tom J. McCarthy said they're being sold for scrap metal.

Residents in the area are being advised to use caution when driving, riding a bike or walking.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious around storm drains is asked to call 911 or the police department's non-emergency line at 203-937-3900.

If you see a theft happen, officials are asking you to get as much information as possible on the vehicle and its occupants to then relay to the police department.

Officials said any information will help in their investigation.