Waterbury

Several Students Arrested After Fight at Crosby High School

By Angela Fortuna

CROSBY HIGH SCHOOL
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Public Schools said six students were arrested after a fight at Crosby High School Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the school district said the fight happened at about 12:15 p.m.

A school resource officer was notified of the incident, and six students were ultimately arrested. The students face second-degree breach of peace charges.

No one was injured and no changes to the school schedule or functions were reported.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

WaterburyHigh School
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us