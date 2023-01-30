Several Students Arrested After Fight at Crosby High School

Waterbury Public Schools said six students were arrested after a fight at Crosby High School Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the school district said the fight happened at about 12:15 p.m.

A school resource officer was notified of the incident, and six students were ultimately arrested. The students face second-degree breach of peace charges.

No one was injured and no changes to the school schedule or functions were reported.

No additional information was immediately available.