Several Transported; Lifestar Responds to Serious Accident in Torrington

Several people were transported to the hospital after an early morning accident in Torrington Tuesday.

Officials responded to Town Farm Rd just after 2:30 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident.

Police say patients were transported to Waterbury and or Charlotte Hungerford hospitals.

LifeStar was called for one patient to Charlotte Hungerford, said police.

Authorities have not said how many people were transported or released details on the extent of their injuries.

According to officials, this will be a prolonged closure.

No additional information is available at this time.