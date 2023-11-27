StormTracker

Several trees and wires are down after strong winds

Overnight storms brought 30- to 45-mile-per-hour wind gusts and trees and wires came down in several towns.

In Guilford, several roads were closed and some have reopened.

Durham Road remains closed at Alexander Drive and Great Hill Road is closed at Durham Road.

Route 154 is closed in both directions in Haddam between Goose Hill Road and Dudley Clark Road because of live wires.

In Essex, Route 604, Westbrook Road, is closed at Woodland Drive because a tree and wires are down.

