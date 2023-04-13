Several Vehicles Burned in Fire in Garage at Hotel in Stamford: Officials

A fire in a parking garage at a hotel in Stamford Thursday morning burned several vehicles, according to police.

The fire department and police responded to the parking garage of the Armon Hotel at 210 Summer St, and police said there are structural concerns about the parking garage because of the fire.

First responders received a 911 call just after 5 a.m. about a fire alarm, then they received more calls about several cars that were on fire in the parking garage behind the hotel, according to Tweets from the city.

Firefighters found several vehicles on the bottom floor of the garage on fire.

The fire is contained and no injuries are reported, according to officials.

The fire is currently contained & City officials, @SFDPIO personnel, @StamfordPolice & Stamford EMS remain on the scene. No injuries have been reported & the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.



This is an ongoing incident & updates will be provided when available. — City of Stamford (@CityofStamford) April 13, 2023