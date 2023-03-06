Lebanon

Several Vehicles Catch Fire at School in Lebanon

Lyman-Memorial-High-School
NBC Connecticut

Several vehicles caught fire at Lyman Memorial High School in Lebanon Monday.

Officials said crews responded to the school around 1:30 p.m. and found two vehicles fully involved and three that were exposed to fire.

One of the vehicles was a hybrid, according to officials, and that was not where the fire started, they said.

The fires were under control at 1:54 p.m. and no one was injured.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Lebanon
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us