Several Vehicles Catch Fire at School in Lebanon

Several vehicles caught fire at Lyman Memorial High School in Lebanon Monday.

Officials said crews responded to the school around 1:30 p.m. and found two vehicles fully involved and three that were exposed to fire.

One of the vehicles was a hybrid, according to officials, and that was not where the fire started, they said.

The fires were under control at 1:54 p.m. and no one was injured.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.