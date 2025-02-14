StormTracker

Severe cold weather protocol takes effect this weekend

The governor has activated the severe cold weather protocol because of cold temperatures over the next week.

It'll remain in effect from Sunday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. to Saturday, Feb. 22 at noon.

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits over the span of about a week.

Anyone in need of shelter is urged to call 2-1-1 or visit 211ct.org to view a list of locations. Transportation can be provided if necessary, according to the governor’s office.

“Following the snow and freezing rain that is expected to move into the state beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing into Sunday morning, it’s looking like abnormally cold air will settle into the region, causing it to feel brutally cold for much of the week,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

“With the kind of arctic air that is headed our way, frostbite can develop on exposed skin in under 30 minutes. Spending long periods of time outdoors in these conditions is not only harmful, but it can also be fatal. Shelters and warming centers are available across Connecticut, and transportation can be provided if needed," he continued.

While the state’s severe cold weather protocol is in effect, a system is set up for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 and Connecticut shelters to make sure that anyone in need can receive shelter from the outdoors, including transportation to shelters.

For the latest on the weather forecast, click here.

