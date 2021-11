The First Alert meteorologists are tracking the chance for severe weather Friday that could include an isolated tornado.

Strong gusty winds and thunderstorms are expected during the day as a line of storms moves through between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Temperatures will be mild, in the mid-60s.

Evening model guidance continues to show the potential for severe storms and an isolated tornado tomorrow. A relatively large amount of low level (0-3km) instability and strong low level wind shear may be enough for some rotating storms. More next at 11. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/idgWI70joz — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) November 12, 2021

For the latest forecast anytime, click here.