Severely emaciated and malnourished dog found in woods in Wethersfield

A severely emaciated and malnourished dog was found in the woods in Wethersfield over the weekend and police are working to determine what happened to him.

Police said a male dog was found along a wooded area near Pine Lane and Western Boulevard in Wethersfield on Saturday around 7:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the dog appears to be severely emaciated and malnourished.

Authorities described the dog as friendly and said he had on a black leather collar with spikes.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

It is believed the dog was likely abandoned by his previous owner or owners.

Anyone with information is urged to contact WPD Officer Ashley Tourtelotte at (860) 721-2918.