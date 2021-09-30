Seymour EMT Hit By Car in Southington

A Seymour EMT is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Southington.

Southington Police say the accident happened on Wednesday morning on West Main Street near the Linear Trail.

Support from first responders near and far is pouring in for 21-year-old Josh Henriquez.

"Josh is a great kid, he's come a long way, he's young and he's a lieutenant," said Seymour Ambulance Chief Kyle Kelley. "He's got a long road ahead of him so we're going to do what we can to help him and support him."

Henriquez is an EMT with Seymour, Ansonia and Naugatuck Medical and Rescue Services. He's also a volunteer firefighter in Seymour.

At the time of the crash, Henriquez was training for a marathon. Henriquez has been with Seymour Ambulance for three years, Ansonia's for years and just recently joined Naugatuck's.

Tyler Smith has known Henriquez since he was an EMT trainee in high school. Through the years, they've developed a friendship and brotherly bond.

"Initially it was that shock and scare factor, we didn't have a lot of information and didn't really know the circumstances," said Lt. Smith. "I tell him almost every day he was one of my greatest successes, he's come such a long way, he's an incredibly smart and incredibly selfless individual and it's just wonderful to be a part of his life."

While Henriquez remains in the hospital with multiple face, arm and leg fractures, many of his close friends and colleagues want him to know that they're here for him and his family.

"You know it hurts not having him here but you know we're more than coworkers, we're friends, so everybody is going to be there to help him, support him," said Chief Kelley. "It's rough, it's rough not having him in the mix, but he's not going anywhere and we're going to help him through this."

Southington Police tell NBC Connecticut the case is still under investigation.