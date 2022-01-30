Seymour Person Accidentally Sets House on Fire With Flamethrower

A person in Seymour accidentally set their house on fire while trying to melt the ice outside with a flamethrower, officials said.

The Seymour Fire Department responded to a home on Walnut Street at approximately 5:40 p.m. Friday for the reported structure fire.

Responding crews learned that the homeowner was trying to melt the ice with a flamethrower and accidentally ignited a fire on the home's siding.

Officials said a small fire was found in an exterior wall. It was quickly extinguished.

Multiple departments responded to the scene. All units cleared the scene within an hour and a half.

"As imaginable, we do not recommend the use of flamethrowers or any similar devices as an attempt to melt ice," Great Hill Hose Co. said on Facebook.

The fire marshal's office is investigating.