seymour

Seymour Person Accidentally Sets House on Fire With Flamethrower

Great Hill Hose Co.

A person in Seymour accidentally set their house on fire while trying to melt the ice outside with a flamethrower, officials said.

The Seymour Fire Department responded to a home on Walnut Street at approximately 5:40 p.m. Friday for the reported structure fire.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Responding crews learned that the homeowner was trying to melt the ice with a flamethrower and accidentally ignited a fire on the home's siding.

Officials said a small fire was found in an exterior wall. It was quickly extinguished.

Multiple departments responded to the scene. All units cleared the scene within an hour and a half.

"As imaginable, we do not recommend the use of flamethrowers or any similar devices as an attempt to melt ice," Great Hill Hose Co. said on Facebook.

The fire marshal's office is investigating.

This article tagged under:

seymourseymour fireflamethrower
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us