Seymour plaza heavily damaged in August floods slowly makes progress to reopen

A popular shopping center in Seymour is preparing to welcome back the community.

The majority of the businesses in Klarides Village were destroyed after historic flooding slammed the small town.

Nearly two months later, the plaza once again has electricity.

Mike Abe, the owner of the Route 67 Diner, said getting the electricity back on means he's one step closer to opening his diner.

“I’m very excited, very happy, looking forward to get back to the plaza again,” Abe said.

Abe’s diner was a total loss and he’s been working to rebuild it ever since.

He said while it’s been a difficult time for him and his family, the support from his community has motivated him to keep going.

Abe plans to have a grand opening for his new and improved diner in January of 2025.

“We’re going to work very hard to reach it, I know Seymour town can’t wait for the diner to be open again,” Abe said.

Seymour First Selectman Annmarie Drugonis said the entire town is looking forward to coming back to Klaredis Village.

“It's been a long process, slow process but everyone is coming together and ensuring that we all can open up before the holiday season,” Drugonis said.

She referred to the stores in the plaza as community staples.

“Ocean State Job Lot, it's a staple for everyone to be at, the diner from breakfast to dinner time, it's so important for this plaza to be back up and running, because it is the heart of Seymour it always has been," Drugonis said.

Klaredis Village was built back in 1972 by the father and uncles of Nicole Klaredis-Detria.

The Klarides family has stepped in to help the business owners rebuild and get back on their feet.

“As you know, there was so much water damage depending on which part of the plaza you occupied, they all denied from their insurance companies because they didn't have flood insurance, but we as a plaza did so we’re using that to help rebuild the insides of their businesses,” Klarides-Detria said.

Drugonis said the shops will begin to reopen over the following weeks. The goal is to have the shops up and running by the holidays.