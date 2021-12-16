Seymour Police Continue Search for Driver in Deadly Hit-and-Run

Seymour police continue to search for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a husband and wife. Investigators provided an updated description of the suspect vehicle Thursday.

James and Barbara Tamborra died days apart after they were injured in the crash on Route 67 Friday. Police say the Shelton couple, both 81, were hit by an SUV while they were crossing the street attended a service at a funeral home Friday night.

Police now believe they are looking for a 2014 to 2016 Acura MDX with damage to the passenger side headlight, and moderate damage to the front end of the car. The car was last seen driving eastbound on Bank Street toward Route 8.

On Tuesday, their family members made emotional pleas for anyone with information and the driver who struck them to come forward.

Police said an officer was helping the couple cross the street after attending a wake at the Miller-Ward Funeral Home. The oncoming car failed to stop for the officer directing traffic and almost hit the officer as well.

The crash is being investigated by the Seymour Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team with assistance from detectives and Connecticut State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Seymour Police Commander Davis Parratt at 203-881-7610.