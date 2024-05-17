Seymour residents urged to take precautions after dog taken by coyote

Seymour residents are being urged to take extra precautions to keep your pets safe after a coyote took a dog that was outside without supervision.

The town's first selectman said a resident reported that their dog was taken by a coyote on Thursday.

Woodbridge Regional Animal Control said they also received a call from a Seymour resident after a coyote chased a dog through her backyard and into the woods.

It happened Friday on Bungay Terrace.

Animal control officers are warning pet parents to make sure you aren't leaving your dogs unattended.

They say coyotes are much more active this time of year, and they're looking for food. Coyote pups are typically born in the spring between April to mid-May.

If you're missing a black short-haired small to medium-sized dog, animal control officers say you can reach them by calling 203-389-5991.