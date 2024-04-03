seymour

Seymour schools to dismiss early on Monday because of solar eclipse

SEYMOUR-HIGH-SCHOOL-WINTER
NBC Connecticut

The Seymour Public Schools district will dismiss students early on Monday because of the solar eclipse.

“After careful consideration and in light of recent advisories from the Connecticut State Department of Education regarding the solar eclipse, we’ve decided to implement an early release for all students and staff,” Dr. Susan Compton, the superintendent of schools for Seymour, wrote in a letter to staff, parents and guardians.

Seymour High School will dismiss at 11 a.m., Seymour Middle School will dismiss at 11:30 a.m., Bungay and Chatfield Elementary schools will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. and all afterschool activities, athletic practices and games are canceled until 4:37 p.m.

“The eclipse, expected from approximately 2:15 pm to 4:30 pm, poses a risk of severe eye injury if viewed without specialized equipment. While some may plan safe viewing with families, ensuring the safety of our students and staff is paramount. This decision, though uncommon, aims to mitigate any potential risks,” Compton wrote.  

The state Department of Education sent a letter about the eclipse to superintendents on March 21. See that letter below.

