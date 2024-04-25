Shake Shack opens in Newington

Shake Shack has opened in Newington.

You can now get the signature burgers, hot dogs, chicken, fries, shakes, frozen custard and more at 3329 Berlin Turnpike.

The restaurant opened on Thursday.

It is open until 10 p.m.

For each burger and hotdog sold on Thursday, $1 will go to FoodShare, according to the restaurant.

This is the seventh Shake Shack location in Connecticut.

Shake Shack locations in Connecticut

7 Backus Ave., Danbury

1340 Boston Post Road, Darien

3329 Berlin Turnpike, Newington

Evergreen Walk, 601 Evergreen Way, South Windsor

986 Chapel St., New Haven (between Temple Street and College Street)

1445 New Britain Ave., West Hartford

1849 Post Rd E, Westport

See the Shake Shack menu online here.