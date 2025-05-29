Shakira, Jason Aldean concerts at Fenway Park abruptly canceled

Superstar singer Shakira's concert at Boston's Fenway Park was canceled Thursday, hours before she was set to go on. Another show scheduled for Friday, featuring Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn, was also canceled.

A statement from Live Nation read: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Shakira and Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn performances originally scheduled for May 29th and May 30th respectively at Fenway Park have been canceled. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase. We apologize for the inconvenience."

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Moe details about the cancellations weren't immediately available, including what the circumstances were that led to the change.

NBC10 Boston NBC10 Boston

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Thursday's show, part of Shakira's The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry) tour, was the opener of the 2025 Fenway Concert Series.

The music superstar tells Access Hollywood on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet how she’s preparing for her massive upcoming tour.