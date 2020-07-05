sharks

Shark Season Has Arrived: Swimmers Temporarily Ordered Out of Water in Plymouth, Truro

Sharks were spotted hundreds of times last year off Cape Cod beaches, forcing officials to temporarily shut down swimming.

By Young-Jin Kim, Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Nathalie Sczublewski

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Swimmers were ordered out of the water Sunday in Plymouth and at a Cape Cod beach after sharks were detected, as the number of shark sightings continues to climb as the summer progresses.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said a white shark was spotted 20 yards off of Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro. Swimmers were ordered out of the water until 1:05 p.m.

Swimmers were ordered out of the water Sunday in Plymouth and at a Cape Cod beach after sharks were detected, as the number of shark sightings continues to climb as the summer progresses.

Later Sunday in Plymouth, staff at Long Beach reported seeing a fin multiple times about 200 yards off the beach. The sighting was considered confirmed due to the source. Beaches were closed for three hours, the Plymouth Harbormaster announced on Twitter at 6:19 p.m.

Just after 7 p.m. however, the Plymouth Harbormaster said on Twitter that a crew investigating the Plymouth Long Beach sighting had found a porpoise in the area that may have been mistaken for a shark.

Sunday's sighting comes a day after a shark was spotted at White Horse Beach, also in Plymouth.

The Plymouth Harbormaster says crews went over to check the area after the shark sighting was confirmed. 

Lifeguards ordered people out of the water. Red flags were flown at all town beaches. 

Local

Plymouth 3 hours ago

Crews Investigate Death of a Swimmer Who Went Missing at Lake Winfield

Simsbury 5 hours ago

Man Attacked By Bear While Walking Dogs in Simsbury

Sharks were spotted hundreds of times last year off Cape Cod beaches, forcing officials to temporarily shut down swimming.

This article tagged under:

sharksMassachusettsCape Codshark
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us