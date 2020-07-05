Shark Season Has Arrived: Swimmers Temporarily Ordered Out of Water in Plymouth, Truro

Swimmers were ordered out of the water Sunday in Plymouth and at a Cape Cod beach after sharks were detected, as the number of shark sightings continues to climb as the summer progresses.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said a white shark was spotted 20 yards off of Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro. Swimmers were ordered out of the water until 1:05 p.m.

Later Sunday in Plymouth, staff at Long Beach reported seeing a fin multiple times about 200 yards off the beach. The sighting was considered confirmed due to the source. Beaches were closed for three hours, the Plymouth Harbormaster announced on Twitter at 6:19 p.m.

Just after 7 p.m. however, the Plymouth Harbormaster said on Twitter that a crew investigating the Plymouth Long Beach sighting had found a porpoise in the area that may have been mistaken for a shark.

Sunday's sighting comes a day after a shark was spotted at White Horse Beach, also in Plymouth.

The Plymouth Harbormaster says crews went over to check the area after the shark sighting was confirmed.

Lifeguards ordered people out of the water. Red flags were flown at all town beaches.

Sharks were spotted hundreds of times last year off Cape Cod beaches, forcing officials to temporarily shut down swimming.