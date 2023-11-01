‘She'll forever be in our hearts': family of victim in I-91 triple-fatal crash remembers mother of two

It’s been a week and a half since Stacy Curtis, who lives in Florida, got the worst phone call of her life. Her daughter, Becky, Becky’s fiancé, and their friend had been killed in a crash in Connecticut.

It happened on October 22, shortly before 5 a.m. on I-91 South in Wethersfield. Connecticut State Police said Kory Watson, 40, was behind the wheel when he crashed into a tractor-trailer that was parked on the right shoulder.

Watson and Lacey Price, 32, died at the scene. Becky Schutte, who was seated in the backseat, later died at the hospital.

Miraculously, the three children in the car, Becky’s son Braysen, her daughter Hailyn, and Lacey’s daughter, all survived. 11-year-old Hailyn suffered a broken leg, pelvis, and hip.

“It’s a tragic accident. I feel for all of the family members and all of the children that lost their parents,” Stacy Curtis said.

Curtis, in an interview with NBC Connecticut, credited a state trooper for helping the children on scene.

“I want to thank Hartford Children’s Hospital, doctors and nurses, for going above and beyond with all three of the children to get them better, get them back home to Florida where they live.”

She affectionately calls her daughter “queen bee” and said she’s broken by this tragedy.

“She was finally happy,” Curtis said. “I think this is the happiest I’ve seen her in a long time. Just as a mom, amazed, to see that smile on that face, see her so grounded and so happy. Whoever knew her and got to spend time with her would be a better person for it.”

Curtis said the group was on a road trip at the time of the crash. They had just visited New York City and Salem, Massachusetts, and were heading south to visit family. Sadly, they never made it.

“She’ll forever be in our hearts,” Curtis added. “Every day she’s here with us, and I’m thankful and I’m blessed that I was able to be her mom for 36 years, and I’m blessed that my grandchildren are here.”

All three children are out of the hospital and are on the mend, but it will be a long road to healing. Curtis said all of the families are coming together to support them, and she thanks the communities in Connecticut, Florida, and beyond for their outpouring of support.

The family is holding a fundraiser Wednesday night in Florida to benefit the children.

“Going forward, we just want the kids to be loved and be able to grow and expand and remember and honor their parents Kory and Rebecca, my queen bee, and Lacey. That’s what we want," Curtis said. "We just want them to be honored and have the children be a legacy for them to carry on also."

The crash is still under investigation. As of Wednesday, state police did not have any updates.