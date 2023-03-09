Shelton Couple Who Allowed Party Prior to Fatal Stabbing Arrested: Police

Police have arrested a Shelton couple accused of allowing minors to drink alcohol at a party which ended with some teens leaving the party to fight students from a rival school.

That fight led to the stabbing death of a high school lacrosse player.

Paul Leifer, 59, and 51-year-old Susanna Leifer were arrested Thursday.

Police say the Leifers allowed the high school students to posess alcohol during the party at their Lazy Brook Drive home on May 14, 2022.

A fight broke out at the party and eventually the students left the home.

According to police, some of those students left the party on Lazy Brook Drive a drove to a home on Laurel Glen Drive and fought with a group of teens there. During the fight, four people were stabbed, including 17-year-old James McGrath. McGrath was rushed to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police arrested 16-year-old Raul Valle, of Milford, and charged him with murder and first-degree assault in connection with the stabbing.

Paul Leifer is charged with permitting minors to possess alcohol. Susanna Leifer is charged with permitting minors to possess alcohol and second-degree reckless endagerment. Police say Susanna Leifer had interactions with some of the students at the party, but they did not provide details on what those interactions were.

Both were released on a promise to appear in court. They are scheduled to face a judge on April 3.