Dog found abandoned in Shelton needed to be euthanized: animal control

A dog that was left in a cage at a construction site in Shelton was so badly hurt that he needed to be euthanized, according to Shelton Animal Control.

They said the dog was found soaking wet around 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Bridgeport Avenue and the workers brought him into the building and used their own clothes to try and keep him warm.

Animal control took the dog to VCA Shoreline Veterinary Referral and Emergency Center and they noticed that the dog was not moving his back end.

There, medical staff found that the dog had several pelvic fractures and other injuries that would have left him paralyzed and in severe pain, according to animal control.

“After a very tough decision we decided along with the Doctor that it was best to humanely euthanize him,” Shelton Animal Control said in a Facebook post.

They are asking anyone who has information to call (203) 924-2501.

