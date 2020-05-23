Shelton Man Accused of Hitting Police Officer, K9 With a Broom

Shelton police have arrested a man who is accused of hitting an officer and a K9 with a broom on Friday.

Police said they were on Cathy Drive in Shelton when they saw 60-year-old Raymond Paszkowski pull into his driveway.

According to officers, police are familiar with Paszkowski and were aware he had two outstanding arrest warrants. Paszkowski's license was also under suspension and his vehicle was unregistered and uninsured.

When an officer and his K9 approached Paszkowski, he ran, grabbed a shop broom and began swinging it at police, authorities said.

The K9 was able to apprehend Paszkowski, but was injured in the process. The dog was later treated at a hospital and released. Paszkowski was also injured and was treated at the hospital before being released, according to police.

Paszkowski was arrested for the two arrest warrants and charged with violation of probation and criminal mischief. He was additionally charged with interfering with an officer, operation with license under suspension, operation of an unregistered vehicle and operation with no insurance.

He was released on a $25,000 bond and is due in court in July.