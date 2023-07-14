shelton

Shelton man accused of social media threat against Florida's governor

Shelton Police logo
NBC Connecticut

A Shelton man is accused of making a social media threat against Florida’s governor and he has been arrested.

Shelton police said they received a call from Florida law enforcement about a threat on Twitter that said, “I'm going to kill Ron Desantis with a gun” and they have charged a 22-year-old local man with threatening in the second degree.

He was held on a $1,000 bond and brought to Derby Court for arraignment.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

shelton
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us