Shelton man accused of social media threat against Florida's governor

A Shelton man is accused of making a social media threat against Florida’s governor and he has been arrested.

Shelton police said they received a call from Florida law enforcement about a threat on Twitter that said, “I'm going to kill Ron Desantis with a gun” and they have charged a 22-year-old local man with threatening in the second degree.

He was held on a $1,000 bond and brought to Derby Court for arraignment.