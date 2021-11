A 31-year-old Shelton man has died after a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Seymour.

Police said Andrew Chapin was driving north on Route 8, near exit 21, veered toward the right shoulder and was thrown from his motorcycle just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information about it is asked to call Trooper P.J. Cormier, Connecticut State Police Troop I, at 203-393-4200 or email Paul.Cormier@ct.gov.