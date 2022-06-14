Shelton Man Killed in Shooting in Bridgeport

A 22-year-old Shelton man was killed in a shooting at the PT Barnum Housing Complex in Bridgeport on Monday night.

Police officers responded to the PT Barnum Housing Complex after getting a ShotSpotter activation and reports of gunshots near buildings 10 and 11 around 8:30 p.m. and they found a man who had been shot several times lying on the ground next to building 11, police said.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Bridgeport Police Department said they notified his family. They have not publicly released his name.

The detective bureau homicide squad is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detective Thomas Harper at 203-581-5239 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.