Shelton man who got nearly $750,000 in Amazon refunds for packages he never sold sentenced: officials

A Shelton man who was accused of defrauding Amazon of nearly $750,000 by reporting that packages he never sent were lost, then getting refunds from the company has been sentenced to a year and a half in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s office.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said the 31-year-old Shelton man created several vendor accounts with Amazon, which would allow him to sell merchandise through the website on a third-party basis.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said he often opened the accounts using false names, email addresses and other information and represented to Amazon that he was shipping valuable merchandise to be held for sale by the company, but he would not actually ship the merchandise, then claim that it had been lost and supply fabricated documents.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Amazon sent him a series of refunds for the purportedly lost merchandise and he defrauded the company of around $742,000.

Officials said he pleaded guilty in November and was ordered to pay full restitution.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release after he is released. He will report to prison on Dec. 5.

Two other people pleaded guilty in the case.

One was the man’s brother and he admitted that his conduct resulted in a loss to Amazon exceeding $1 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.