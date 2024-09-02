Shelton police look for suspects in purse snatching

Shelton police are looking for suspects involved in “recent purse snatching” incidents.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to police for the date and location of the incidents but has not heard back.

Shelton Police Department

In a social media post, police said the individuals also allegedly stood behind people at ATMs and attempted to steal their PIN numbers. It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

Photos released by police show the suspects, which appear as two men dressed in red and black shirts with black baseball caps.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.