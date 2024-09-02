Shelton

Shelton police look for suspects in purse snatching

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Shelton police are looking for suspects involved in “recent purse snatching” incidents.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to police for the date and location of the incidents but has not heard back.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Shelton Police Department

In a social media post, police said the individuals also allegedly stood behind people at ATMs and attempted to steal their PIN numbers. It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Photos released by police show the suspects, which appear as two men dressed in red and black shirts with black baseball caps.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This article tagged under:

Shelton
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us