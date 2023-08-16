Shelton Police seeking witnesses to crash that killed Ansonia man

A 32-year-old Ansonia man has died after a one-car crash in Shelton Tuesday morning and police are asking witnesses to come forward with information.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to the area of Shelton Avenue and Pine Street around 10 a.m.



The driver was the only person who was in the 2008 blue Nissan Altima and he later died, according to police.

The Shelton Police Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

Police said they are looking to speak with anyone who saw the crash and a male driving a moped in the area might have witnessed it.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Lt. Brian Yerzak at (203) 924-1544, extension 4471.