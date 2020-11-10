Shelton Public Schools Move to Remote Learning Until At Least January

Amidst a spread of the coronavirus that's causing safety and staffing concerns, Shelton Public Schools are moving all schools to distance learning until January 1, the district announced Tuesday.

An update on how the district will proceed in January will come out in December, school officials said.

Shelton, like much of the state, has seen an increase in coronavirus cases. The district has had more than eight new cases reported since last Thursday, school officials said.

School officials said they have been working to ensure they had the resources for remote learning.

In a letter, Superintendent Dr. Beth Smith said that the district is in a better place than they were in September.

"The focus of our work needs to shift from daily operations to teaching and learning and the delivery of instruction," Smith wrote.

Smith noted that the spread of COVID-19 in Shelton has been driven by families and community activities, and urged everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing.

"It will take a community to get us back to in building instruction," Smith wrote.

Meal distribution for students will be available Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the Shelton High School Bus Loop. Meals for Saturday and Sunday will be given out on Friday.