Shelton police arrest man suspected of sexually assaulting woman on Riverwalk

Shelton police have arrested a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman as she was walking her dog on the Riverwalk in August.

Shelton police said they arrested a 21-year-old local man on Wednesday.

The investigation started when a 47-year-old woman told police that she was at the Riverwalk on Canal Street in Shelton on Aug. 8 when a man approached her and said he wanted to get to know her.

She tried to walk away but the man put his arms around her, preventing her from leaving, and grabbed her breasts, police said.

The woman told police that she was able to fight and get free, but the man also grabbed her buttocks.

She took a photograph of the man and gave it to police who shared it with the public as part of the investigation, police said.

Detectives later found a suspect who they said matched the man in the photograph and the woman identified him as the man who restrained and assaulted her at the Riverwalk.

He has been charged with sexual assault in the fourth degree and unlawful restraint in the second degree and held on a $50,000 bond.