Man suspected of stabbing and choking woman in Shelton taken into custody

Police have arrested a man who is suspected of stabbing and choking a woman in Shelton.

The victim, a 35-year-old woman, was stabbed at a home on Walnut Tree Hill Road in Shelton on Tuesday night, police said. Two teenagers were also in the home when it happened and they were not injured.

Officers and medics responded to the home around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said investigators determined that a man and two women had been hanging out at the residence when the man and the victim got into an argument and he assaulted and choked the victim, then stabbed her.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Investigators also learned that one of the teens tried to call 911, but the other woman tried to get the phone and prevent the call, police said.

She was charged with interfering with an emergency call.

Police identified a 38-year-old Shelton man as a suspect in the assault and stabbing and obtained an arrest warrant.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, his vehicle was seen on Walnut Tree Hill Road and police took him into custody in a parking lot on Hawley Lane.

Police said he had self-inflicted injuries and was taken to transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital. He has since been released.

He has been charged with assault in the second degree, strangulation in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, risk of injury, carrying a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

Bond was set at $500,000.

He is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on Thursday.