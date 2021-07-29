Milford

Shelton Teen Killed in Jet Ski Crash in Long Island Sound: Officials

Ambulance-Connecticut-Generic
NBC Connecticut

A teen from Shelton has died after two jet skis collided in Long Island Sound Tuesday evening, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The Milford Fire Department said they received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Tuesday about two jet skis colliding in the area of Cedar Beach and people on a private boat assisted with the injured until paramedics took over to provide care.

One person was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and officials from DEEP said he was pronounced deceased at Bridgeport Hospital.

They have identified him as Matthew Horvath, 18, of Shelton, and said the investigation is ongoing.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

Milford
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us