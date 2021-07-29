Shelton Teen Killed in Jet Ski Crash in Long Island Sound: Officials

A teen from Shelton has died after two jet skis collided in Long Island Sound Tuesday evening, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The Milford Fire Department said they received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Tuesday about two jet skis colliding in the area of Cedar Beach and people on a private boat assisted with the injured until paramedics took over to provide care.

One person was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and officials from DEEP said he was pronounced deceased at Bridgeport Hospital.

They have identified him as Matthew Horvath, 18, of Shelton, and said the investigation is ongoing.