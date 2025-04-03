Shelton teen who lost his sight to perform at Radio City Music Hall

A Shelton teenager who is blind is preparing to showcase his talents at Radio City Music Hall.

Vincent Vallillo, 15, lost his vision due to complications from a brain tumor at the age of nine.

He began playing piano from his hospital bed as a therapeutic tool, as he was also struggling to move the left side of his body.

“Piano has brought many things to my life such as hope, inspiration, the want to just keep pushing forward and you know, inspire other people,” said Vallillo.

Over the years, Vallillo has continued to practice his musical craft, and earned an invitation to play at the 2025 Dreams of Tomorrow Talent Show at Radio City Music Hall by The Garden of Dreams Foundation.

“Not a lot of people get to do this and I am honored that they have chosen me to be a performer here because not only is it going to be truly amazing, I can put it down in my resume, you know I got to perform here,” said Vallillo.

Vallillo said he enjoys playing jazz and classical tunes, as well as his own music, and hopes to one day turn his talent into a career.

“I want to continue with recording music, like my own stuff and starting a band hopefully and start moving on and making a living out of it.”

The 2025 Garden of Dreams Talent Show will feature more than 150 young people from the tri-state area who are facing unimaginable obstacles.

As Vallillo prepares to hit the big stage, he shared some advice to others facing their own adversities:

“I would say, don’t necessarily say you’re better than me, or someone’s better than you, just focus on yourself and keep walking forward because there’s nothing stopping you.”

The annual Garden of Dreams Talent Show will take place at Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday, Apr. 8 at 7:00. Free tickets can be reserved in advance.