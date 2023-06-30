Shelton woman and her husband plan to overcome adversity in this year's Closer to Free Ride

Allissa Dempsey of Shelton says she knows so many people touched by cancer, and now her husband, Brenton, is added among them.

“Well actually we met when we were a little bit younger, but we started dating our senior year of high school. And we've been together ever since,” Dempsey said.

In May, the high school sweethearts discovered a mass on Brenton’s kidney. It was cancer and surgery is scheduled for July 6.

“So he's gonna be getting surgery through Smilow to get that removed and hopefully, move forward cancer-free,” Dempsey said.

He’s the latest person in Allissa’s circle to be diagnosed. She met with NBC Connecticut at Smilow Cancer Hospital to share her experiences.

“My uncle was treated here. My cousin's boyfriend, Roberto, he got his treatment here. My mother-in-law when she was diagnosed, she was diagnosed at another hospital and she had come here for the biopsies and everything,” Dempsey said.

Unfortunately, cancer took the lives of the people she loved, including her best friend’s mom Diane Walkinshaw. It was through that loss that she first discovered the Closer to Free Ride.

“Her mom had the same cancer that my uncle had, which was multiple myeloma. And in 2015, she rode, and her mom was there at the finish line for her. And in 2016, she, unfortunately, passed away,” Dempsey explained. “So, another friend and I decided that we were going to ride with her, so she didn't have to face it alone.”

She said her first ride was one she won’t forget.

“And I just remember her being like, ‘It's OK, we can do it. Well, what would Uncle Dusty say?’” she said.

Dusty Rhodes passed from multiple myeloma in 2012.

“We got to the end of that finish line, and just that feeling, crossing and just seeing the survivors riding and doing it, it was just, I can't even describe the emotions that it gives you. It was just amazing,” Dempsey said.

And, she says she finds help and inspiration out on the course from some of those same people. She told us about a time a patient rode up beside her, encouraging her to the finish.

“And I was just like, you know what, if she can do this, and fight cancer, like I can do whatever it takes to raise money to help her I can do whatever it takes to make this ride,” Dempsey said.

She was also drawn to the ride after watching the care that was given to her uncle at Smilow Cancer Hospital.

“His nurse called my aunt to check in on her to see how she was. And I just remember, like that patient care, like taking it beyond just the patient themselves and going to the family. And I was like, You know what, like, I want to do something for Smilow,” Dempsey said.

The Closer to Free ride on Sept. 9 will be her eighth time joining Closer to Free. Dempsey’s teams have worked together in the past on fundraising, even creating T-shirts with the names of survivors and those they’ve lost. She says this year’s Closer to Free ride will have a lot of emotion.

She and her husband plan to ride again this year after he recovers from surgery.

“Crossing in front of Smilow this year, I’m probably going to cry even more than I usually do,” Dempsey said. “Just because we recently, you know, losing his mother, it's going to trigger it like it triggers it now.”

This year they’re riding on team Love for Laurie, in honor of Brenton’s mom. Dempsey says she’s glad to be able to help patients and researchers, doctors and staff get closer to finding a cure.

“I mean, I'm not a medical person. So, there's not much I could do to help treat these people. So, I feel like this is my small part of a way to try to help as best I can,” she said.

She says people thinking about joining should hop on a bike and not worry too much about fundraising.

“Just do it, just do the ride and the fundraising is easy,” Dempsey said. “People see that you're doing it for cancer, they see that it's for Smilow. Most people in this world have people that they know that are affected by it, they're going to donate, they're going to help you.”

On ride day, she says, she'll be thinking most about those who were helped by Smilow who are there in spirit, like Uncle Dusty.

“It would feel good to him and his heart to see that I was doing this and continuing on and, you know, helping others where I could, because that's the type of person that he was,” Dempsey said.