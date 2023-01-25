Shock, Heartbreak in Duxbury After Kids Allegedly Killed by Their Mother

There was heartbreak and horror in Duxbury and elsewhere in Massachusetts Wednesday as people struggled to process the deaths of two local children, allegedly at the hands of their mother.

Members of the Clancy family were in disbelief less than 24 hours after Lindsay Clancy allegedly strangled her two older children; her youngest child also remained in a hospital for treatment.

Announcing that they were seeking charges against Clancy, prosecutors didn't speculate Wednesday afternoon on what they suspected may have motivated the killings.

But the kids' great-grandmother, Rita Musgrove, said she talked with their mother at the home about a week ago and nothing seemed amiss.

"It's a pretty shocking thing, and it is heartbreaking," she said as she left flowers at the family's home.

Neither she nor an aunt of the children were yet able to process what happened.

"They were just beautiful, beautiful children. Well cared for — they were just beautiful, that's it. They had a beautiful life," aunt Donna Jesse said.

Town Manager René Read was emotional as he spoke about the tragedy at a news conference Wednesday, saying of first responders at the scene, "When they tell me it's the worst I've ever seen, it's going to have an impact."

He and other town officials noted that there's been an outpouring of support from near and far. He urged anyone who wants to help not to donate cash but to call the police and fire departments to arrange food drop-offs.

"The town of Duxbury is tremendously grateful for the support," Read said.

An incident in Duxbury, Massachusetts, that authorities have labeled "an unimaginable, senseless tragedy" remained under investigation on Wednesday after prosecutors announced late Tuesday that two young children had died and a baby was hospitalized.

Pilgrim Church opened its doors on Wednesday to give people a place to gather and process what happened.

"When children are involved, especially, there is a special numbness that comes with that. That word has come up a lot today," Rev. Bill Ferguson said.

Duxbury Public Schools released a statement that began, "The recent tragedy in our community is heartbreaking." It offered resources for students, staff and families who are affected by what happened, including a mental health care and substance abuse coordination service provided by the district.