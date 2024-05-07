Shooter shot out car window on I-384 in Manchester: police

Someone fired gunshots on Interstate 384 in Manchester early Tuesday morning and shattered the back window of another car, according to state police.

Manchester police contacted state police around 12:39 a.m. Tuesday after the driver whose car was damaged told them someone shot out the back window of their Acura RL sedan on I-384 West near exit 1.

Based on the preliminary information, state police believe the shooter was in a gray BMW 3 Series sedan.

State police said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

They ask anyone who was traveling in the area when this happened, saw what occurred or has dash camera footage to call Trooper Charles Luby at Troop H, 860-534-1000 or email at charles.luby@ct.gov.

State police said all tips can be kept confidential.