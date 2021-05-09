Man Killed By Leicester, Mass. Police After Ramming Car Into Station: DA

A man was fatally shot by police Sunday after repeatedly ramming his SUV into the police station in Leicester, Massachusetts, according to the Worcester County DA's office.

The incident occurred around 6:13 a.m. Sunday, Worcester County DA Joseph D. Early Jr. said. The suspect, who was confirmed to be a male, had gotten nearly his entire vehicle inside the Leicester Police Station, authorities said, after which he got out of the SUV and pointed what appeared to be a rifle at an officer.

An officer shot the suspect and proceeded to provide medical attention before an ambulance arrived. The suspect was later pronounced dead at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester.

"This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public at this time," Leicester Police Chief Kenneth Antanavica said.

A police dispatcher in Worcester witnessed the incident occurring on a surveillance video and notified Leicester police.

Antanavica added that two officers were automatically placed on administrative leave due to the magnitude of the incident.

Early said that the suspect was known to police and had a case pending, but believed it was for a traffic violation.

The investigation, which will be handled by the Massachusetts State Police, remains ongoing.