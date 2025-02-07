Police say no one reported shooting at Orange bar that left man in critical condition

Police said a man is in critical condition after he was shot at a busy bar and restaurant in Orange early Friday morning and no one who was at the club called 911 to report the shooting.

Orange police said they learned that there had been a shooting when Yale New Haven Hospital contacted them around 12:42 a.m. on Friday after a 34-year-old man who had been shot arrived at the emergency department in a private car.

A witness who was with the victim told security that the shooting happened at Top Quality Vibez on Boston Post Road in Orange, according to police.

Orange police officers responded and found blood and spent shell casings near the door to the club, which they said was closed and locked.

Detectives responded to the shooting scene as well as the hospital and started their investigation.

Police said many patrons were at the Top Quality Vibez club when the man was shot and police didn’t receive a single 911 call or other notification and the club owner hasn’t responded to detectives who have made several attempts to contact them.

The victim is still being treated and police are trying to figure out who shot him.

Witnesses are asked to call Detective Ryan Ahern at 203-891-2138, extension 8214.