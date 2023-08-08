new haven

Shooting critically injured one; left several bullet holes in New Haven home: police

New-Haven-Police
NBC Connecticut

A person is in critical condition after a shooting in New Haven early Tuesday morning that left several bullet holes in a home.

Police said a victim walked into Yale New Haven Hospital as officers were responding to the area of Henry Street and Orchard Street at 6:10 a.m. to investigate reports of gunshots.

Officers found several bullet holes in the first floor of a residence in the 100 block of Henry Street, but no shooting victims.

The victim who arrived at the hospital is in critical but stable condition, police said.

Detectives responded to the scene and are investigating.

The New Haven Police Department asks anyone with information to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477). 

